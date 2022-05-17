'Mass casualty' accident on Fairfield highway, emergency crews say

article

The Fairfield fire department declared a mass casualty incident following a "major vehicle accident" that injured six people, including at least one who was trapped Tuesday.

The department tweeted just before noon that the accident occurred on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.

Aerial footage showed multiple cars askew on the highway with one car up on an embankment.

Crews asked people to avoid the area.

A mass casualty event is one that overwhelms the local emergency care system in a short period of time.

Fairfield is a city within Solano County about 50 miles from San Francisco.

RAW VIDEO: Mass casualty in Fairfield

Mass casualty on EB Highway 12 in Fairfield. May 17, 2022

Fairfield firefighters said there were at least six patients stemming from a major vehicle accident on Highway 12. May 17, 2022

Fairfield firefighters said there were at least six patients stemming from a major vehicle accident on Highway 12. May 17, 2022

Fairfield firefighters said there were at least six patients stemming from a major vehicle accident on Highway 12. May 17, 2022

The Fairfield fire department declared a mass casualty Tuesday, citing six patients and one person trapped in a major car accident. May 17, 2022

Advertisement



