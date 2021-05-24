Mass vaccination site at Oakland Coliseum now closed

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is now closed.

Sunday was its last day of operation.

About 8,000 people were vaccinated every day at the Coliseum site since it first opened in February; that's a total of half a million people who were vaccinated there.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in my county and in surrounding counties are safer and there," said Kathleen Clanon, vaccine site incident commander. "There is no doubt that the people who worked here for the past three months saved many hundreds of lives as a result of making sure that those shots got into people's arms."

Alameda County health officials now plan to focus their resources on vaccinating people in areas that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

