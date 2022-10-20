Surprise firework show puzzles the Bay Area

Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday night wondering about all the mysterious booms they were hearing.

Explosions, lightning, or fireworks in October? Turns out, it was a film production crew putting on a show at Treasure Island.

"These fireworks freaked out about 500,000 people last night," said @berkeleyCERT on Twitter.

The film activity was along Ave. of Palms from about 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Treasure Island Development Authority confirmed.

"Wonderful time to be setting off fireworks. Not like it might be misconstrued for anything else." said another Twitter user.

"Dear @SFTIDA @SFMayorsOffice @SupStefani," wrote @MattSkiCA. "The fireworks were too loud during filming production tonight. I shouldn’t be able to hear the reverberations that well."

A live stream from the island showed the film crew along the waterfront, facing the San Francisco skyline.

There may be more fireworks Thursday night as well, Treasure Island officials warned.