Massive oak tree falls on San Anselmo home, man rescued through window

A massive oak tree fell onto a home in San Anselmo early Friday morning.

The 100-200 year-old tree went down around 5:23 a.m. at a home on Yolanda Drive, according to fire officials.

Two residents were home during the crash, and one had to be rescued through a window.

Authorities said a man was in a bedroom where a branch hit and firefighters had to pull him out a window to get him to safety. He is expected to be ok.

A female resident was in a back bedroom and was uninjured, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the massive tree cracked at the base and smashed onto the caved roof of the home.

Officials did not give the extent of the home damage.