Massive Oakland power outage leaves thousands without power; including airport

article

Firefighters in Oakland are working to contain a fire at a PG&E substation that left 50,000 people without power on Sunday.

OFD said the fire started near 50th Ave. and Coliseum Way.

The massive power outage brought Oakland's international airport to a standstill on Sunday afternoon.

Travelers said no one was being let through security because of the outage.

It is not yet clear if arriving or departing flights were affected.

The outage forced BART to suspend service to the airport.

BART officials said that AC transit is providing bus service for travelers instead.

Power was restored at the airport around 2:30 p.m.