SJ Mayor and police criticize release of Halloween homicide suspects without bail

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says the criminal justice system has failed in a homicide case.

The mayor issued a statement Tuesday night condemning the recent release of two homicide suspects without bail.

"I appreciate the purpose of bail reform, but releasing a homicide suspect without bail is outrageous. The pendulum has swung too far, and it’s our neighborhoods that endure the most crime that suffer as a result," wrote Liccardo.

The case in question involves two men accused in a deadly San Jose Halloween shooting.

Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, both of San Jose, were arrested earlier this month for the homicide of a man.

Anzures was booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide while Castillo was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory to homicide, police said.

Liccardo issued his statement after the San Jose Police Department Media Relations sent out two tweets announcing their outrage about the releases.

The first tweet came out at 8:31 p.m. disclosing the releases of the two suspects, even though the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed charges against them. "The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail."

The second tweet said that the "community deserves better, the victim’s family deserve better," and that taking "someone’s life is the ultimate crime. The system has failed."

Efforts to speak to the men or their attorneys were not immediately available on Wednesday morning. KTVU was also efforting getting the court documentation justifying the bail release motions presented to the judge.