Mayor outlines her plan on how to make Oakland safer

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Tuesday outlined steps the city is taking to prevent crime since she was sworn in nine months ago.

"Community safety is my office's top priority," she said in a statement. "And we have continued to make critical investments into safety in spite of a $360 million deficit -- the largest in Oakland's history."

As some of her plans, the mayor said:



The police department should reach 730 officers by the end of this year, which would be a three-year high.

Eight officers will be dedicated to foot patrols and seven to traffic units.

More funding for community ambassadors.

Bring back Ceasefire, a successful, holistic program that reduced homicides and other violence.

The city's investment in MACRO, which provides civilian response to non-violent, non-emergency calls, will be doubled.

Oakland received more than $1 million in state funding to purchase license plate readers.

Thao added that the most "fiscally responsible and effective way to reducing crime is investing in intervention programs, and the average Oakland resident."