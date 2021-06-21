Mayor revs up crowd for Stern Grove festival kick-off

San Francisco's Stern Grove festival kicked off its 84th summer concert season.



This weekend's performances included Ledisi, The Seshen, La Doña, LadyRyan.

Mayor London Breed presided over a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. She also revved up the fans for the musical headliner.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to see Ledisi," she said on Sunday. "Raise your hand if you used to get sweaty at Cafe de Nord trying to see Ledisi."

Sunday was the first of 10 free concerts featuring a mix of music. The festival will run through Aug. 29.

It will remain free, but organizers will limit audience capacity according to health orders through an online ticket reservation system.

