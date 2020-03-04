McClymonds High students relocated to another campus

McClymonds HIgh Schools students will be under one roof on Wednesday, just not at a school that's their own.

The 125 students will be studying at Ralphe J. Bunche Academy instead, until their school reopens, perhaps on March 6, according to district spokesman John Sasaki.

To make room for all of the McClymonds students to attend Bunche, that school’s approximately 124 students were re-assigned to West Oakland Middle School.

McClymonds has been closed since Feb. 20 after trichloroethylene — or TCE , a cancer-causing chemical was found in the groundwater.

Preliminary test results have shown no TCE in the air, authorities said.