McDonald's launches set of candles with ingredients that smell like their popular Quarter Pounder

Ever wanted your house to smell like McDonald's?

If so, well here's your chance!

The popular fast-food chain is rolling out a line of candles that smells like some of its most popular menu items like their Quarter Pounder!

The scents included in the candle set are:

• Bun

• Ketchup

• Pickle

• Cheese

• Onion

• 100% fresh beef

McDonald’s suggests burning them all together “for maximum deliciousness.” The candles are made with a soy wax blend with essential oils.

The candles aren’t on sale yet, but they’re coming soon and will be available in 'extremely limited quantities' at the McDonald’s online merchandise shop Golden Arches Unlimited.

This story was reported on from Los Angeles.