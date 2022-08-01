McKinney Fire surpasses 55,000 acres; Bay Area crews head to battle

article

The largest wildfire so far this year in California has exploded to over 55,000 acres with no containment, officials said.

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in the Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions a big concern on Monday.

Firefighters have been called from all parts of the Bay Area to help contain the flames.

After eight days working at the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, Alameda County Fire said their crew was reassigned to fight the McKinney Fire seven hours away.

Photo from San Francisco Fire Department.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted they sent crews to assist in the fight as well. They said their team will be assisting with incident management.

The blaze exploded in size to more than 80 square miles (207 square km) just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area. Evacuations were ordered in the communities of Oak Knoll, Klamath River and Scott Bar.

Map of McKinney Fire in Northern California, courtesy of Cal Fire.

Two people were found dead inside a car in a driveway in Siskiyou County, the sheriff announced Monday, as crews were battling the fire.

The sheriff tweeted that the pair were found along Doggett Creek Road near Highway 96, west of the Klamath River. No other details were released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.