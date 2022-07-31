McKinney fire in Northern California explodes to largest in state

Siskiyou County in Northern California is under a state of emergency because of a raging wildfire.

The McKinney fire started Friday and is already the largest in the state so far this year. Governor Newsom issued the emergency declaration for the area on Saturday.

The blaze is burning over 30,000 acres, about 47 square miles, officials said. That's an area nearly as large as all of San Francisco.

Strong winds and high temperatures are allowing the fire to spread easily.

It's currently just one percent contained.

Officials said it is already larger than the Oak Fire that has been burning in Yosemite for over a week.



