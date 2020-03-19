Meals on Wheels asks for financial support amid increased demand

Alameda County's Meals on Wheels program is asking for financial support to help it feed the county's 2,400 homebound seniors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meals on Wheels officials said nearly 40 percent of its volunteers in the county are 65 years of age or older and the county's shelter-in-place order has decreased the number of people available to make deliveries to seniors.

Program officials said in a statement, "This means our programs are working harder than ever to limit service interruptions." They said maintaining their meal delivery service for seniors is important because many homebound seniors rely on a daily knock on their door, respond well to continuity and feel safe when their environment and schedule are the same every day.

Meals on Wheels officials said that due to an increase in demand, "Our programs need the community's financial support at this time." They said gifts can be made online at feedingseniors.org or mailed to Meals on Wheels of Alameda County at 1721 Broadway, #201, Oakland, CA 94612.

Meals on Wheels of Alameda County serves as an umbrella organization for the five independent Meals on Wheels program throughout the county, which prepare nearly 2,400 meals to homebound seniors every delivery day.