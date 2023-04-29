Media orgs will soon be able to charge users per article on Twitter

Media publishers will soon be able to charge users on a per-article basis on Twitter, the CEO of the social media platform announced.

Elon Musk tweeted Saturday morning this change would be a "win-win for both media [organizations] and the public."

The changes are expected to arrive in May.

"This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," said Musk.

Musk also tweeted that "major software upgrades" are underway "across the board," including encrypted DMs and other new DM features.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.