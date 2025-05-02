MediaNews Group buys Press Democrat, other North Bay publications

article

One of America's news giants is taking over the parent company that oversees several publications in the North Bay.

MediaNews Group, part of Alden Global Capital, is buying Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Press Democrat, Sonoma Magazine and five other publications, the company announced on Thursday.

This expands MediaNews' presence in California, which includes the San Jose Mercury News, East Bay Times and the San Diego Tribune.

Terms of the purchase have not been released.



