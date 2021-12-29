Medical experts advise upgrading from your cloth masks to combat COVID

As COVID cases are rising here in the Bay Area and nationwide, medical experts advise people to upgrade their face coverings.

Some doctors say people should replace cloth masks with N95 masks or three-ply layer surgical masks to help curb the spread of COVID.

Experts say the upgraded masks mold more closely to the face and filter up to 95% of particles.

The advice comes as the U.S. number for daily coronavirus cases hits a record high, topping 258,000 cases over the past seven days.

The quick-spreading omicron variant makes up about 58% of those cases.

More information on masks from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.