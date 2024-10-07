Mega Millions ticket price going up

article

The Brief Mega Millions tickets to increase to $5 in April, lottery officials said. It's only the game's second-ever price adjustment. Officials say players will experience benefits, including improved odds of winning.



Big changes are coming to the popular Mega Millions lottery game, including the cost of a ticket more than doubling.

California lottery officials on Monday announced that the game would be getting a "mega overhaul" in April, when the ticket price will go up from $2 to $5 per play.

"This is only the game’s second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago and the first change since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017," state lottery officials said.

It’s part of a plan for a "new and improved" version of the game which officials said will offer players benefits, including better odds of hitting the jackpot, faster-growing jackpots, and more frequent "bigger" jackpots.

Officials said the changes will lead to higher sales and, in turn, result in more funding for California's schools.

"We think this is a winning proposition for both our players and our mission to raise supplemental funding for public education," said California Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima.

The Mega Millions game has produced six winners of billion dollar jackpots since its launch in 2002.

Lottery officials said that since the game’s last change in 2017, it has led to more than 1,300 players becoming millionaires, an average of three millionaires a week.

In addition to California, Mega Millions is played in 44 other states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m. PST.

With no one hitting all the winning numbers in the last drawing on Friday, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday was $129 million.