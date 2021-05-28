Memorial Day grilling tips and Kebab recipe

You may have a "license to grill," but KTVU's Sal Castaneda and cookbook author, Blanche Shaheen, have some pre-grilling tips and a tasty kebab recipe that you might want to check out before you fire up that barbecue!

Kefta Kebabs (Middle Eastern Style Ground Beef Kebabs)

1 pound hamburger (can use ground lamb, beef, or combination of both)

1/3 Bunch parsley

1 clove garlic

½ small onion

Salt to taste

½ tsp lemon pepper

1 tsp allspice

Olive oil

Whirl the garlic, parsley, and onion in a food processor. By hand, gently incorporate the herb and vegetable mix with ground meat, salt, lemon pepper, and allspice. Shape the meat into long ovals on each skewer. Brush the meat with olive or avocado oil before broiling or grilling. Broil or grill the kefta about 5 minutes each side. Don't flip, touch, poke, or prod the kefta and let it sizzle for 3-4 minutes. The bottom of the burger's edge should look cooked, while the top half should still look raw. Flip the kefta and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.