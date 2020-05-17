Memorial day service to mark reopening of Mare Island Preserve

article

A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. May 25 to officially reopen the Mare Island Preserve in Vallejo to the public for limited weekend access.

The historic site has been closed since last October after wildfires burned 40 acres.

"The historic cemetery is the resting place of several Medal of Honor recipients, as well as the daughter of 'Star Spangled Banner' composer, Francis Scott Key," the city noted in an announcement.

Because of current novel coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, attendance at the ceremony will be for a limited number of people who register in advance online.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis and access to the area will not be permitted otherwise that day.

Restoration and fire hazard reduction work on the open space was begun following the fires, but the Army Corps of Engineers suspended that effort in March due to novel coronavirus restrictions.

Work by the city has included addressing burned areas and safety issues that resulted from the fires, and the federal Department of Defense has been performing grading, drainage, fencing repair in the Naval Cemetery and Preserve through its Innovative Readiness Training Program.

As of May 29, the preserve will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with security in place to limit admission to no more than 50 people and 30 vehicles at one time for visitor safety. Visitors are also expected to observe social distancing practices and face masks are recommended.

The reopening is for a limited time at first, because the Army Corp of Engineers tentatively plans to resume construction in July, which will require closing the preserve until the project is complete.

For more information about the Memorial Day service email Shelee Loughmiller or call (707) 648-8616.

For more information on current Mare Island Preserve current operating hours and guidelines, email Erin Hanford or call (707) 648-5406.