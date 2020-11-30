Memorial service for Oakland firefighter, 42, who died of heart attack

article

A memorial service for interim Assistant Chief Sean Laffan will be shown via live stream starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Laffan was 42 years old when he died Nov. 16 from a heart attack.

He had collapsed at about 5 p.m. at the Oakland Fire Department's offices at 150 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza and was rushed to Summit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The live stream will start with a procession from Oakland Fire Station 5 on 34th Street to the Chapel of the Chimes on Piedmont Avenue.

A procession from the chapel to Sacramento will follow.

Laffan, a native of Santa Clara and resident of Sacramento, graduated from the Fire Academy in 2000 and began his career with the Oakland

department. He was promoted to assistant chief in June.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Sabrina, and three sons Cooper, Connor and Caeden, who is a probationary firefighter with the Oakland

Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland and will go to support young people in Oakland.