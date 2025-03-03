2 men arrested after attempted theft at PG&E facility

article

Two men were arrested in American Canyon on Sunday after allegedly attempting to steal equipment from a PG&E facility.

Police were alerted to the attempted theft at the facility just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night, the American Canyon Police Department said in a statement.

Officers went to the facility and found a suspect silver and black Ford Fusion driving not far from the facility.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle and discovered inside a stolen dirt compactor belonging to PG&E. Police also found copper cutters, bolt cutters, gloves and two BB guns inside the car.

The two men in the vehicle were taken into custody and later identified as 38-year-old Franklin Morales of San Pablo and 30-year-old Jose Carrero Rosas of Concord.

They were booked into Napa County Jail on charges of possession of burglary tools, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime.