Mental health impact of COVID-19 on children

Closing schools to the more than 6 million California students due to the coronavirus pandemic not only affects the quality of their education, but in many cases it could also harm their mental health.

One nine year-old East Bay girl asked "Mommy, are we going to die?" on Wednesday morning.

"The psychological impacts are going to be quite dramatic in the younger population," says Dr. Daryl Browne, a former supervising child psychiatrist for San Mateo County. He says the effects could differ depending on the age of the child. But he expects many could have one issue in common.

"The main thing we are going to see in children is anxiety, which is a natural thing...They'll be physically less active, they'll have loner screen times, irregular sleep patterns, less favorable diets," Browne said.

Those may be some of the short term problems. But Browne says young people missing their daily routines, their outside activities, and being cooped up away from friends could also have long term complications.

"Some kids may end up experiencing post traumatic stress disorder later on."

News reports out of china say domestic violence cases rose dramatically during the quarantine there.

"In certain homes it could lead to an increase in disruption at home even family violence. That would be of great concern. On the other hand it is an opportunity for parents and children to spend quality time together. "

Browne says there are ways for parents to help their children through this crisis. One is to remain calm. Children pick up on stress.

He also suggests talking to them openly and honestly.

"Accept their feelings and tell them it is okay to feel upset or sad. Allow them to ask questions and be as open and honest as you can about it. But it is a good idea to limit their exposure to TV and the internet to this. It is important to encourage positive activity."

Browne says history shows most children are amazingly resilient. While this period isn't something they are likely to forget, in time they should be able to move on just fine, with a little encouragement along the way.

