Merced man arrested for DUI while riding a horse

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested a man in Merced who was spotted riding a horse while carrying an open-container.

Video of the incident shows the CHP officer escorting the horse-riding man down the road for a short period of time. The man appears to be slumped over at times and holding an open-container.

California’s drinking and driving laws apply to all vehicles and animals operated on the roadways.

"It's worth noting that, according to California Vehicle Code 21050, the rules of the road apply to those operating animals on the highway," the CHP Merced station said in a Facebook post. "This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road."

The horse was safely returned, CHP Merced said.