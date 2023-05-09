Mercury spill partially closes Amtrak train station in Martinez

The Martinez train station has been partially closed since Monday afternoon as Contra Costa County health officials investigate a hazardous materials spill involving mercury in the parking lot.

On Tuesday morning, Amtrak's train service was being diverted.

Captiol Corridor officials says its trains will still run through Martinez, but won't stop at the usual station.

Instead, trains will stop near the old Station Depot, and use the Ferry Street road crossing until further notice.

"There was a minor medical call, and the ambulance crew noted something that looked suspicious," Martinez Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said. "And they called it in."

Hazmat workers worked overnight to collect the toxic material. No one has been injured by the spill.

How the pound of mercury got to the Amtrak station isn't known.