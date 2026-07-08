Fugitive captured in Mexico decade after California woman’s killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Mexican national who spent nearly a decade on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the Sacramento River has been returned to the U.S to face charges.
Extradition from Mexico
What we know:
Jose Guadalupe Lopez Nunez, 49, is being held without bail on murder charges in the 2017 death of his then-girlfriend, Emelina Quintero-Ramos, according to the FBI. He is being housed at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Lopez Nunez had been a fugitive for nine years before he was captured in Mezquital del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico, in August 2025 following a tip from the public, federal officials said. He was extradited from Mexico to Sacramento on July 2.
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Discovery in the river
Dig deeper:
A fisherman found Quintero-Ramos’ body on Sept. 4, 2017, in the Sacramento River. Authorities said Lopez Nunez killed the woman before disposing of her body in the water. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued a month later, but Lopez Nunez had already fled across the border to avoid prosecution.
The extradition resulted from coordination among federal, local, and international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Mexican authorities.
The defendant’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.
The Source: This report was based on information from the FBI.