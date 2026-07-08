Fugitive captured in Mexico decade after California woman’s killing

The Brief Jose Guadalupe Lopez Nunez, 49, was extradited from Mexico to Sacramento on July 2 after spending nearly a decade on the run. Lopez Nunez is charged with the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, Emelina Quintero-Ramos, whose body was discovered by a fisherman in the Sacramento River. Following a public tip, Lopez Nunez was captured in Zacatecas, Mexico, in August 2025 and is scheduled for a Sacramento court appearance on July 23.



A Mexican national who spent nearly a decade on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the Sacramento River has been returned to the U.S to face charges.

Extradition from Mexico

What we know:

Jose Guadalupe Lopez Nunez, 49, is being held without bail on murder charges in the 2017 death of his then-girlfriend, Emelina Quintero-Ramos, according to the FBI. He is being housed at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Lopez Nunez had been a fugitive for nine years before he was captured in Mezquital del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico, in August 2025 following a tip from the public, federal officials said. He was extradited from Mexico to Sacramento on July 2.

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Discovery in the river

Dig deeper:

A fisherman found Quintero-Ramos’ body on Sept. 4, 2017, in the Sacramento River. Authorities said Lopez Nunez killed the woman before disposing of her body in the water. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued a month later, but Lopez Nunez had already fled across the border to avoid prosecution.

The extradition resulted from coordination among federal, local, and international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Mexican authorities.

The defendant’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.