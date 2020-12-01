Michigan couple married almost 50 years, dies of COVID-19 seconds apart

Within seconds, the coronavirus took both the lives of Leslie and Patricia McWaters, a Michigan couple who was married for 47 years.

The couple died on Nov. 24 in Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. Both had spent a week at the hospital after getting sick with COVID-19.

Michigan couple, Leslie and Patricia McWaters, died from the coronavirus, seconds apart on Nov. 24, 2020. (Desnoyer Funeral Home)

“The time on both of their death certificates is 4:23 p.m., because (the difference) was too close to call,” said daughter Joanna Sisk. “It’s like they met right after they died and went up to heaven together.”

Sisk said that her mother went to a doctor two weeks ago, not feeling well. The doctor sent her home and told her to “take care of herself and stay in place.”

Sisk said that her dad then ended up getting sick with the virus as well. On Nov. 17, the couple's condition got progressively worse, and an ambulance rushed her parents to the hospital, where they died one week later.

In the couple's obituary, family members shared that the two "had quite a love story." They described Patricia McWaters, a retired registered nurse, as "the boss" with a no nonsense personality. Leslie (LD), a retired truck driver and retired veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves, was a fun and loving man who was known for his go-to one liners. "They were polar opposites, yet made it work for almost 50 years," the obituary said.

The couple loved to go dancing at the same local bar where they first met. Leslie McWaters would say, “Pat was the most beautiful woman ever and boy did she look good in hot pants and go-go boots!”

Family members said the McWaters leave behind two daughters, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many good friends.

The couple was cremated, and a memorial to celebrate their lives is being planned for a later date.

"They did almost everything together, so it should be no surprise that they went to be with the Lord together within the very same minute," family members said, adding, “Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, ‘LD, it’s time to go!’”

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which was reported from Oakland, Calif.