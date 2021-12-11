Mill Valley man charged with assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol riot

A Bay Area man has been charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol police during the Jan. 6 riot.

Evan Neumann was indicted Friday on 14 counts, including civil disorder and assault on officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but investigators say he fled the country in February and may be hiding in Belarus.

Neumann was caught on camera inside the Capitol wearing a gas mask while violently punching and pushing officers.

The 49-year-old allegedly told police that they will be "overrun" by the crowd and that, "I’m willing to die, are you?"

More than 700 people have been arrested on suspicion of committing crimes during the insurrection, including 220 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement that day, officials said.

Anyone with information on Neumann’s whereabouts is asked to call FBI investigators at 800-225-5324 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.