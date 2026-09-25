Millbrae barber retires after 62 years behind the chair

The Brief Frank Pisa is retiring after 62 years as a barber and closing his Millbrae shop. Pisa comes from a multigenerational Bay Area barbering family that dates back to 1909.



A longtime Millbrae barbershop is changing hands as its owner retires after 62 years, marking the end of a multigenerational family business.

Frank J. Pisa Barber Shop has been an institution for decades. Now, Frank Pisa is preparing to hang up his shears.

A family tradition

The backstory:

Pisa’s family has been cutting hair in the Bay Area for more than a century.

"It’s been 116 years of cutting hair in the Bay Area," Pisa said.

His grandfather started the business in 1909. His father later joined him, followed by Pisa, as well as several uncles and cousins.

"There were 14 of us in our family cutting hair in San Francisco," Pisa said.

The family eventually moved the business to Millbrae, where it became a local fixture.

There was a celebration when Pisa’s father retired after 72 years behind the barber’s chair. Now, it is his turn to retire.

"Mixed emotions. You know, it’s time. I’m going to be 81 here pretty soon, and it’s time. I want to enjoy the rest of my life," Pisa said.

A loyal clientele

What they're saying:

Pisa said it took some convincing for him to join the family business.

"My dad said, ‘If you become a barber, I’ll buy you a new car.’ And I said, ‘Where do I sign?’" he said.

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Over the years, Pisa developed a loyal clientele. In some cases, he cut the hair of five generations from the same family.

"You just don’t find these places anymore," client Mark Fabela said.

"He’s one of a kind. He gives a five-star haircut, and he’s a 10-star conversationalist," said another client, Art Citron.

New owner, same tradition

What's next:

No one from the Pisa family is taking over the shop. Pisa sold the business to Vic Kumar, whom he says is committed to keeping it going.

"I want it to thrive and keep going. I want to have the juice he has," Kumar said.

Pisa said hairstyles have changed throughout his 62-year career, but the business itself has remained largely the same.

"You still have to cut hair. You still have to talk to the clients, learn their ins and outs, and you become friends. That’s all there is to it," Pisa said.

Pisa is looking forward to an upcoming trip to Hawaii and spending more time with his 14 grandchildren.