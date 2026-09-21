VTA proposes $178M Highway 17 expansion to relieve Los Gatos bottleneck

The Brief The Valley Transportation Authority project targets a major bottleneck in Los Gatos, where heavy traffic frequently spills into downtown streets as drivers attempt to bypass delays. Zahir Gulzadah, deputy director of the VTA's highway program, said the current two-lane setup severely restricts capacity during peak travel times. If approved and fully funded, construction on the corridor is expected to begin in 2029.



Transportation officials in Santa Clara County are moving forward with a $178 million proposal aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion along Highway 17, a vital corridor connecting San Jose and Santa Cruz.

The project targets a major bottleneck in Los Gatos, where heavy traffic frequently spills into downtown streets as drivers attempt to bypass delays.

Highway 17 expansion

Why you should care:

Under the proposal, VTA would expand Highway 17 from two to three lanes in each direction between the Lark Avenue exit and State Route 9.

In addition to the expansion, the project includes a major overhaul of the Highway 9 interchange. Plans call for adding turn lanes, elongating on and off-ramps to allow for smoother traffic merging, and incorporating improved infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Zahir Gulzadah, deputy director of the VTA's highway program, said the current two-lane setup severely restricts capacity during peak travel times.

"Because Highway 17 only has two lanes in each direction, when traffic gets heavy, it really backs up," Gulzadah said, adding that the goal is to keep drivers on the freeway rather than diverting onto local roads.

Local perspective:

The congestion has drawn frustration from local residents and business owners for decades. Off-freeway traffic frequently backs up downtown thoroughfares such as Santa Cruz Avenue, clogging local commerce and neighborhood access.

"Businesses do not like it because there is not a lot of foot traffic. All these cars are stopped here," said Mileaway Pritchard, a Los Gatos resident of more than 30 years.

The project is currently in the environmental review phase. Realization of the plan remains contingent on securing additional state and federal funding, as well as final approval from the VTA Board of Directors.

What's next:

If approved and fully funded, construction on the corridor is expected to begin in 2029.