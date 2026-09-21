Placer County deputies kill murder suspect after 2-hour gunfight in Sierra Foothills

The Brief Derek Spencer, 44, was shot and killed by Placer County sheriff’s deputies following a two-hour gun battle in the rugged Sierra Foothills terrain. Spencer’s violent spree involved ramming a patrol car, firing at law enforcement and an overhead helicopter, and allegedly killing 76-year-old Cheryl Macy at her residence. Officials revealed that Spencer had been arrested three separate times earlier in the month across Sacramento and Folsom for crimes including burglary, vehicle theft, and assault with a deadly weapon.



A murder suspect was killed in a gun battle with sheriff’s deputies Monday morning in the Sierra foothills of Placer County, ending a massive search for the fugitive.

Derek Spencer, 44, was already on a multi-county crime spree before the situation escalated in Placer County.

Multi-county crime spree

The backstory:

According to authorities, Spencer was arrested three times in September alone:

Sept. 3: Arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on bond Sept. 11.

Sept. 13: Arrested in Folsom for burglary and released on his own recognizance the same day.

Sept. 15: Arrested in Sacramento County for vehicle theft and released on bond the next day.

Sept. 19: Stole a vehicle and firearms, then fired at a moving car in El Dorado County, authorities said.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said deputies were unaware of Spencer’s prior crime spree until after the violence began in their jurisdiction.

Confrontation in Iowa Hill

Dig deeper:

The violence spread to the Sierra foothills around 10:30 a.m., when the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received reports that Spencer was brandishing a gun in Iowa Hill.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, Spencer rammed his vehicle into the patrol car, disabling it before fleeing.

A sheriff’s agency helicopter located Spencer’s vehicle on a private property. Spencer opened fire on the helicopter and on deputies pursuing him in patrol cars. He continued shooting as he fled into a canyon, setting a fire as he moved out of the area.

"We lost sight of him at that point," Woo said.

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Victim found on private property

Why you should care:

Deputies searching the private property discovered the body of 76-year-old Cheryl Macy. Woo said there was no known connection between Macy and Spencer, calling the killing a random act. Authorities believe Spencer was attempting to use the property for cover.

"It just appears that after he struck and disabled the deputy's vehicle, he was just looking for a place to get off the main road," Woo said. "And unfortunately for Ms. Macy, it was her residence."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Derek Spencer, 44, was shot and killed by Placer County sheriff’s deputies following a two-hour gun battle in the rugged Sierra Foothills terrain.

Standoff

At around 2:30 a.m., tactical teams moved into the heavily forested, rugged terrain where Spencer was hiding. The approach through the steep canyon in the dark took several hours.

When officers reached Spencer’s location, he opened fire, triggering a two-hour gunfight in the dense woods.

"That gunfight ended with Mr. Spencer's death," Woo said.