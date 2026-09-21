Presley Gerber's death being investigated as suspected overdose, police say

article

The Brief Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility. Santa Monica police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose and said there is no indication of foul play. Gerber was a model who had publicly discussed his mental health and drug use.



The death of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, is being investigated as a suspected overdose, police said.

Gerber, 27, died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

Santa Monica police said in a statement Monday that detectives were investigating Gerber’s death as a suspected overdose.

"SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner," police said.

Featured article

Family asks for privacy

What they're saying:

Gerber’s death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who have been married since 1998.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," Jenkins said in a statement.

Gerber was a model

Dig deeper:

Gerber followed a career path similar to his mother’s, working as a model. He was the only son of Cindy and Rande Gerber. The couple also have a daughter, actress Kaia Gerber.

Presley had spoken publicly about his mental health struggles on social media and in media interviews. Kaia Gerber discussed her brother’s mental health struggles and drug use in a Vogue cover story published last month.

"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’" she told Vogue. "There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."

At 15, Presley signed with IMG Models and made his runway debut at Moschino’s 2016 show.

He also appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign, a Celine fragrance ad, and shows for Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.