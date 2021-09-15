Millbrae holds off on proof of vaccine for outdoor dining, expert says not necessary

A city on the Peninsula has put the brakes on plans to require proof of vaccination even if you’re dining outside.

If the new rule were to be adopted, it would be stricter than other cities like San Francisco and Berkeley that only require proof of the vaccine indoors.

The proposal initially came from a councilman in Millbrae who wants everyone to get vaccinated, but those plans came to a halt late Wednesday, at least for now.

Customers who dine or grab a drink in Millbrae, be prepared, you may have to show your vaccine card even if you choose to sit outside.

"I’ve spoken to a lot of seniors and a lot of them are concerned about the delta variant even though they are vaccinated and they’re afraid to gather," said Millbrae City Councilmember Anders Fung.

Fung is proposing the idea at Wednesday’s city council meeting. He wants anyone entering a restaurant, gym, and salon to verify they’ve been vaccinated whether they're indoors or outdoors.

His main reason is to protect vulnerable people like seniors and children. He said he’s gotten support from restaurants like Hong Kong Flower Lounge.

"Our biggest and most iconic restaurant in the city of Millbrae with seating of over 400 they are 100 percent behind this mandate," said Fung.

"I think it's a silly thing to do right now," said Wonderful Restaurant Owner You You Xue. "I haven’t heard of any jurisdiction that requires proof of vaccine for outdoor dining."

Xue calls the councilman’s proposal unreasonable. The owner said he’s invested in plenty of safety measures. Him and his staff don’t feel comfortable imposing mandates at the door.

"It’s generally understood that outdoor dining is safer than indoor dining," said Xue.

"There was a large study in Ireland that showed out of 232,000 infections looked like less than one percent they were from outside," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, UCSF Infectious Disease Expert.

Dr. Gandhi doesn’t support the mandate since transmission outside is so low.

She worries such a mandate could affect public buy-in on the vaccine.

"I see the rationale for indoor, I think outdoor may be a little of an overstep," said Omar Abi of Millbrae.

Millbrae’s vaccination rate is similar to San Mateo County at 92 percent. Councilman Fung said another reason for the new rule to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

Michael Everts, visiting from Montana, supports it.

"I think the more that we can do that encourages or motivates people to get the vaccinated the better," said Everts.

San Mateo County does not have any vaccine requirement.

