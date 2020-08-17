Millions of Californians may reportedly lose power in blackouts

Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its customers in the Bay Area and elsewhere that blackouts may hit the region again on Monday afternoon and evening.

Customers in Oakland, Danville and other parts of the Bay Area began receiving text messages Monday afternoon that they could lose electricity due to increased demand amid the heatwave.

Due to extreme heat and high demand that may be greater than supply, the state's electric grid operator (CAISO) may require PG&E to turn off power in rotating outages from 3-10 p.m. each day from August 17-20. Outages typically last 1-2 hours. — PG&E outage alert sent on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The utility said during extreme heat the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), that runs the state's electric grid, may call for rotating outages to protect the stability of the system.

The outages may be far more widespread across the entire state. Millions in California could lose power, the head of the CAISO said Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

There were blackouts over the weekend that affected 220,000 PG&E customers.

PG&E and other utilities in the state have been asked to participate in the rotating outages.

PG&E said these blackouts are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs and are not related to any issues with the electric company's equipment.