Millions of Californians may reportedly lose power in blackouts
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its customers in the Bay Area and elsewhere that blackouts may hit the region again on Monday afternoon and evening.
Customers in Oakland, Danville and other parts of the Bay Area began receiving text messages Monday afternoon that they could lose electricity due to increased demand amid the heatwave.
The utility said during extreme heat the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), that runs the state's electric grid, may call for rotating outages to protect the stability of the system.
The outages may be far more widespread across the entire state. Millions in California could lose power, the head of the CAISO said Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
There were blackouts over the weekend that affected 220,000 PG&E customers.
PG&E and other utilities in the state have been asked to participate in the rotating outages.
PG&E said these blackouts are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs and are not related to any issues with the electric company's equipment.