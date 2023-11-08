Expand / Collapse search

Mills College, Northeastern settle student suit for $1.25M

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
A judge gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a $1.25 million settlement Tuesday for former students at Mills College in Oakland who claimed they were misled, and forced to spend more on education, when the formerly all-women’s school merged with coed Northeastern University last year.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Mills College and Northeastern University have have settled a lawsuit with former students over the acquisition of the Oakland campus. 

The class action lawsuit, filed by attorney Bryan Schwartz, alleged that Mills  misrepresented the merger with Northeastern after 170 years as an independent women's college.

Mills and Northeastern deny the allegations.

But they agreed to settle for $1.25 million to avoid further litigation.

About 400 students will share the settlement, about $1,600 apiece.