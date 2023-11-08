Mills College, Northeastern settle student suit for $1.25M

Mills College and Northeastern University have have settled a lawsuit with former students over the acquisition of the Oakland campus.

The class action lawsuit, filed by attorney Bryan Schwartz, alleged that Mills misrepresented the merger with Northeastern after 170 years as an independent women's college.

Mills and Northeastern deny the allegations.

But they agreed to settle for $1.25 million to avoid further litigation.

About 400 students will share the settlement, about $1,600 apiece.