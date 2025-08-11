Milpitas man dies in Colorado River drowning

One of two men who drowned in the Colorado River in Arizona has been identified as a Milpitas resident.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Venkata Mukkaala, 32, of Milpitas, and Anoop Gankidi, 32, of Tempe, Arizona.

Deputies said Mukkaala and Gankidi were pulled from the water last Sunday after going for a swim just north of Lake Havasu from a rental pontoon.

Three other people were with them but were able to get back on the boat safely, the sheriff’s office said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Mukkaala.