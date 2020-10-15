Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Milpitas man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend found dead in Merced County

By KTVU staff
Published 
Milpitas
KTVU FOX 2
article

Kevin Gitmed. Photo courtesy Milpitas police.

MILPITAS, Calif. - A man wanted for a homicide in Milpitas earlier this week has been found dead in Merced County, police said Thursday. 

On Thursday evening, detectives found the body of the suspect, Kevin James Gitmed, 35, at a hotel in Merced County, Milpitas Capt. John Torrez said. He had been considered armed and dangerous. 

He was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Causandra Inocencio, 40, of San Jose, on Oct. 10 in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn. 

“She was my daughter, mother of two, good person, big heart,” her mother, Anna Aldama, said earlier this week. 

When detectives found Gitmed at the hotel in Merced County, they demanded he surrender and come out, but they received no response, Torrez said.

Deputies eventually went inside the room to find him dead. 

Gitmed’s death is currently being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information and/or additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500. 