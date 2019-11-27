Milpitas police find missing at-risk man who walked away from hotel room
article
MILPITAS, Calif. (KTVU) - Police in Milpitas found a 19-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning after he walked away from his hotel room.
Authorities said Stephen Tiku of Georgia, was found sade in a vacant room at the Embassy Suites Hotel, located at 901 East Calaveras Boulevard.
When Tiku was first reported missing, officers said between 3: a.m. and 4:30 a.m. the man had walked away from his hotel room and had not returned. He was considered at risk due to him being autistic, non-verbal, and unfamiliar to the area.
Tiku was reunited with his family soon after he was located.
