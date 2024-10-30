Milpitas political candidates targeted in hate crimes

For a second time in less than a week, two political candidates have been targeted with hate crimes.

Anti-Asian graffiti was found on campaign posters in the 500 block of Jurgens Drive in Milpitas.

"No Asians" was written across a campaign poster for Bill Chaun, partially covering a picture of his five-member family. A campaign sign for Hon Lien had, "No No," is red ink written across its face.

Bill Chuan's campaign poster, which featured his family of five, was defaced with "No Asians" scrawled across it. Hon Lien's campaign sign had "No No" written in red ink.

"It is sad to see in a city that is so diverse, we still experience hate crimes," said Lien, a mayoral candidate among four. Chuan, who is competing for one of two at-large city council seats, said, "I was in shock and disbelief at what had just happened."

Featured article

After their signs were first vandalized on Oct. 24, both candidates replaced them, only to discover the repeat crime on Wednesday afternoon.

Milpitas police have started a hate crime investigation, which they describe as rare for the area.

"Within the last five years, we've only had one other incident with hate-based rhetoric, graffiti. And it was unrelated to a political campaign or targeted toward this specific group," said Tyler Jamison of the Milpitas Police Department.

According to experts, Asian hate crimes during COVID and poisoned political rhetoric might be a contributing factor to the crimes.

"I think it is always underground, always there and, unfortunately, the ugliness of this kind of hate always crops up," said Richard Konda, executive director of the San Jose-based Asian Law Alliance.

Lien, who stumped for votes Wednesday ahead of the election, said she is undeterred by the personal attack.

"We must stop this. Hate divides us. But love and understanding will bring us together," she said.

Chaun, as he climbed into a red pick-up truck outfitted with campaign material, said his campaign is still rolling along, toward the will of the voters.

"It's pretty shocking, but we're a diverse community, and we're definitely going to get through this," he said.

Milpitas police are not disclosing details about evidence or surveillance video of the incidents. Officials said when ready, they would make an arrest for the hate crimes.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.