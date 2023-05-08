Bay Bridge sideshow arrest leads to recovery of $20,000 in stolen merchandise
A three-month long investigation by the California Highway Patrol of an illegal sideshow leads to the discovery of nearly $20,000 in stolen merchandise.
Watch: Man torches termite swarms with DIY flamethrower
After about a minute of unsuccessful swatting, Kenny Bellau reached for "something a little more lethal."
6 vehicles catch fire at BART parking lot; authorities blame attempted gas thief
Six vehicles went up in flames Thursday at a parking lot near the Antioch BART station. Authorities say the person responsible was attempting to steal gasoline from the vehicles.
Hours-long standoff at Fremont apartment ends peacefully
A man surrendered peacefully and is in police custody following an hours-long standoff in Fremont Thursday. A woman also emerged, unharmed, from the apartment the man barricaded in. Police were not clear what the relationship of the two is.
Friend of baker Jen Angel brutally attacked during Berkeley robbery
Police in Berkeley said a woman was violently attacked during a robbery in Berkeley Sunday. The victim was reportedly headed to a memorial for Jen Angel who was killed in a separate robbery in Oakland a few months ago.
Cleaver-style knife used in stabbing on BART train, police say
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at West Oakland BART station, for stabbing another man with a cleaver-style knife and robbery, BART officials say. The stabbing victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
WATCH: Dad fights off burglar in his LA backyard
"An animal instinct inside of me that's in my DNA as a father kicked in," homeowner and father Danny Lobell said.
Man arrested in BART stabbing
Charles Johnson, of San Francisco, was arrested in the stabbing of a 25-year-old man on board a BART train Wednesday.
Investigators dig for clues in 1996 disappearance of Belmont woman
Investigators searched the grounds of a home in Redwood City for clues in the 1996 disappearance of Ylva Hagner, of Belmont.
San Rafael security guard breaks up violent carjacking attempt: police
San Rafael police are commending a security guard at a shopping center for intervening during a violent carjacking attempt and catching the alleged suspect.
'We're moving in:' State AG Rob Bonta launches civil rights investigation in Antioch Police Department
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the launch of a civil rights investigation into the scandal-scarred Antioch Police Department.
Oakland ordinance aimed at curbing sideshows clears first hurdle
An ordinance aimed at sideshows in Oakland cleared its first hurdle Tuesday. This comes as the city has recently been dealing with the illegal car stunt shows nearly every weekend. The shows have been accompanied by fires, crime and injuries.
Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tory Lanez's current attorney, Jose Baez -- who famously won an acquittal for Casey Anthony -- argued that procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel led to his client's conviction.
Brooke Jenkins not yet releasing surveillance video in killing of Banko Brown
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is defending her decision to not yet release surveillance video in the fatal shooting of Banko Brown at a Walgreens store.
Man shoots at kids playing hide and seek outside his home, hitting 14-year-old girl: sheriff
A Louisiana man has been charged after allegedly shooting at children who had been playing hide and seek outside his home, hitting a 14-year-old girl.
Danville man says he was attacked over a parking spot
Craig Blackburn of Danville said he was viciously attacked in a Costco parking lot Sunday during an argument over a parking spot. “I’m feeling like I got run over by a steamroller. My whole body is sore,” he said.
Father of 2 killed while picking up pizza for family
The widow of an Antioch man killed while buying a pizza for his family is speaking out and demanding answers as police investigate the shooting.
Redwood City police continue search for suspect who shot 5, including teen
Redwood City police investigators on Monday continued their search for the gunman who left five people seriously injured, including a 16-year-old boy.
Palo Alto massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault
A massage therapist in Palo Alto was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a client, according to police.