Minneapolis teachers strike: Tentative deal reached to end strike

article

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools to end the strike.

The new deal will allow students in Minneapolis to return to class on Monday, March, 28. Friday marked Day 18 of the strike and the 14th missed school day for students. Prior to the strike, the district planned for Spring Break to occur starting April 4, with an administration day planned for next Friday.

MPS announced at 4 a.m. Friday, March 25 that a tentative contract agreement has been reached with the MFT and Education Support Professionals (ESPs), ending the strike if ratified. The agreement still needs a MFT membership vote.

"This has been a life-changing experience for all of us. Through it all, we have seen the power and passion of our community, the commitment of our staff and the intense need to focus on our students," MPS Superintendent Ed Graff wrote. "I believe MPS and MFT have arrived at a fair and equitable agreement that honors the requests and needs of our staff."

MFT and ESP says its 4,500 members plan to vote on the tentative agreements over the weekend.

The union says "major gains" were made on pay for ESPs, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health support. This was the first time in 50 years educators in Minneapolis went on strike.

"These historic agreements contain important wins for our students and the safe and stable schools they deserve," MFT wrote in its news release. "We walked out united to change the trajectory of MPS and ensure that educators have a greater say in how we do our work. This too has been achieved and will have impacts that improve our district for years to come."

Making up lost class time

Minneapolis Public Schools says the 14 days of lost instructional time during the strike may be made up by:

Using record keeping days as student contact days (record-keeping would be moved)

Adding minutes to the school day

Extending the end of the school year

Graduation ceremony dates will go forward as originally planned. The district will release more information with families soon.

On Wednesday, March 9, Minneapolis educators rallied at the Minnesota Capitol on their second day of striking for safe and stable schools.

Pay for education support professionals

One of the major sticking points for the strike was wages for education support professionals, who work alongside teachers at the district.

Last week, the district made its "final offer" to boost wages for support staff. Under that offer, starting wages for 85 percent of current ESPs would increase to $23 per hour or more. It also increased the lowest-paid ESPs from $15.45 to $18 per hour.

In a statement, a representative for Minneapolis ESPs said: "While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 [in yearly salary]. It won’t take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school."

The district said this most recent proposal reached beyond its financial means, and as a result, would require $10 million in budget cuts.

Financial assistance from the state

As negotiations were underway this month, district leaders argued that they wanted to meet teachers' demands and increase wages, but said they faced significant budgetary challenges to meet those demands.

School leaders blamed the state for failing to keep up with inflation when it comes to state funding for schools statewide, leaving them to figure out how to meet budget shortfalls.

"We know that without the support from the state specifically to close special education and English language learner service funding gaps, we will continue to financially struggle year after year," said Kimberly Caprini with the Board of Education. "We know this shows up in our classrooms. It is our students and staff that end up bearing the burden."

"These funding issues, unfortunately, are not exclusive to Minneapolis," Caprini added. "Minnesota does not fully fund the cost of education. Funding increases have not kept up with the cost of inflation for decades."

Advertisement

Minneapolis school leaders say they realize their offer doesn't mean the standards of the teachers union but say they've reached their limits.