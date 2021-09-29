Missing: 53-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s out of Oakland

article

A woman with mental health challenges and Alzheimer's disease has gone missing from Oakland and police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating her.

Kimberly Cooper, 53, was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Police have released a photo of Cooper, who they described as Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cooper's location is asked to call the Police Department's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.