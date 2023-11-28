Piedmont mother vanishes from airport in Houston

article

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing mother from Piedmont, Calif., who vanished at the airport in Houston.

Houston police say 36-year-old Danielle Friedland has been missing since Wednesday after she was discharged from a mental health clinic. She was set to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport for her San Francisco home for Thanksgiving.

Her last contact was with her husband, Jordan, who confirmed she took an Uber from Menninger Clinic to IAH, but never made her flight.

He and a friend flew from San Francisco to Houston to search for her.

"I mean everybody is just so fearful and worried about her," Will True, a friend of the Friedland family, told Fox 26 in Houston.

Friedland was undergoing mental health treatment for six weeks at the Menninger Clinic in Houston. Her family said she had been experiencing a mental health crisis over the last few months. However, she made significant progress through therapy and medication.

"The treatment was going well. She was actually due to return home to return to treatment in San Francisco with her family and two young boys," True told the station.

True said she checked a bag at the airport but never boarded the flight.

Friedland’s family said her boarding pass was never scanned, and it appeared that she no longer had her phone.

"It’s been the hardest days of the family’s life," True said. "Everyone is just worried about Dani. They want to bring her home to her kids."

If you have any information on Danielle Friedland's whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call the Houston Police Department.