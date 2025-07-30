Missing Santa Rosa teen might have been spotted around Bay Area

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Rosa teenager following several possible sightings across the Bay Area.

Parents dropped her off at junior college campus

What we know:

Joyce Kristin Albino, 15, was reported missing by her parents on July 23. She was last seen around 11 a.m. on July 22 at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus, where one of her parents had dropped her off, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

When her parent returned around 1 p.m. to pick her up, they learned that Joyce had left class halfway through and left behind her belongings, police said.

Petaluma police initially led the investigation and followed several leads, but none revealed the teen’s location. Santa Rosa police have since taken over the investigation, given that she resides there.

Bay Area sightings

Dig deeper:

Authorities do not believe Joyce went missing under suspicious circumstances. However, there have been multiple possible sightings of her by acquaintances in areas including San Rafael, San Francisco and Redwood City.

Joyce is described as approximately 5 feet tall, weighing about 115 pounds. She has black hair, which may be dyed red, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black "Pro Club" hoodie and gray bike shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.