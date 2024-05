article

A missing hiker and his dog were found, East Bay Regional Park police said Monday.

Alex Stecher and his bull terrier cattle dog mix had been missing since Friday.

Both had been hiking the Ohlone wilderness trail from Sunol Park to Del Valle Regional Park.

Stecher was supposed to arrive at Del Valle at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not immediately disclose what happened or how Stecher was found.