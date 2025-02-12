2 women charged in San Francisco parklet crash

The Brief San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins identified the suspects as Taylor Ross, 27, and Eureeka Abrams, 29. Ross and Abrams are suspected of crashing a stolen car into an outdoor parklet in the Mission District during a police chase. Seven people were wounded, including a mother and her child.



Two women suspected of crashing a stolen car into an outdoor parklet in the Mission District during a police pursuit on Super Bowl Sunday face multiple charges.

Felony charges

What we know:

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the suspects, identified as Taylor Ross, 27, and Eureeka Abrams, 29, were attempting to evade police when they slammed the stolen car into a parklet outside the Napper Tandy sports bar on 24th Street.

Ross is charged with evading police, reckless driving, vehicle theft, and seven counts of hit-and-run resulting in injury. Abrams is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, and delaying a peace officer.

"What should have been a routine felony vehicle stop escalated into Ms. Ross and Ms. Abram’s putting innocent lives at risk due to their actions," said Jenkins.

Stolen car chase

The backstory:

Authorities said that around 3:02 p.m. Sunday, officers spotted a stolen car, driven by Ross, near the Stonestown Galleria on Winston Drive. Abrams was in the passenger seat, and an unknown third woman was in the back seat.

Officers attempted to pull Ross over, but she continued driving, leading police on a chase as she wove in and out of traffic and onto Interstate 280, the district attorney's office said.

She exited at San Jose Avenue, allegedly drove into a gas station, and continued to drive recklessly, eventually crashing into the outdoor parklet and injuring seven victims, including a mother and child.

What's next:

Ross and Abrams are set to be arraigned on Thursday morning.