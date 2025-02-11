Mission District supervisor questions SFPD over chase that injured 7

article

The Brief Sup. Fielder's Letter of Inquiry seeks accountability and circumstances of SFPD's decision to pursue suspects Fielder questions if drones could have been used instead of pursuing a vehicle across town SFPD have not responded to KTVU about Sup. Fielder letter



A San Francisco supervisor is questioning the police department's decision to pursue a suspected stolen vehicle across town on Super Bowl Sunday. The end result of the chase was the arrests of two suspects, but also the suspect vehicle crashed into a Mission District parklet, sending seven people to the hospital.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder, whose district includes the Mission, issued a Letter of Inquiry on Tuesday.

The crash started on the west end of town at Stonestown Galleria Shopping Mall and ended at the Napper Tandy, a Mission District Irish pub-sports bar on 24th Street. Among those injured were a mother and child.

"I saw the footage of the crash myself and it was horrifying. I am so relived no one was killed and I've been in touch with City officials to connect impacted people to resources," Fielder posted on social media. "The public deserves answers into how this decision was made by SFPD and what accountability mechanisms are in place when innocent bystanders are injured or killed, and small businesses extensively damaged.

Fielder says this is an issue of public safety, but it was in March of last year that voters approved a measure placed on the ballot by then-Mayor London Breed, that broadened police powers, including their ability to pursue non-violent felons and those with violent misdemeanors.

In her letter addressed to San Francisco Police Department Chief of Police Bill Scott, Fielder asks about the circumstances surrounding the case and for clarification on the existing chase policy and whether officers have been trained on that policy. She also wants to know what the department's protocol is when a chase has resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Another pointed question in her letter asks if other options could have been explored rather than carrying out the pursuit. Fielder even offers the suggestion of drone use. This goes back to former Mayor Breed's Proposition E that approved use of new technology such as drones and cameras in a special election last spring.

In addition, Fielder asks for what accountability measures are in place when officers decide to pursue vehicles and the end result is injury to bystanders and significantly damaged local businesses.

KTVU obtained video of the moment of impact when the Audi SUV slammed into the packed parklet right before the Super Bowl's kickoff. Marissa McGarr, owner of the Napper Tandy, said there was a violent jolt and that everyone at the bar sprang into action. As of Monday, all but one patient had been released from the hospital. The adult patient who remains hospitalized was said to be in serious condition.

On Monday, SFPD said two women, ages 32 and 29, were arrested in connection to the pursuit. The suspects were allegedly driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Richmond. The district attorney's office did not have a date for the suspects' first court appearance.

Fielder's letter includes statistics on the high proportion of collisions that happen as a result of police vehicle pursuits. Fielder said between 2018 and 2023, that SFPD engaged in 150 chases and that 15% of the chases resulted in at least one person getting hurt.

"SFPD's car chase policy calls for police to ‘safely apprehend a fleeing violator without unnecessarily endangering the public and/or officers.’" Fielder wrote in her letter. "According to state law, members of law enforcement are also supposed to balance the offense and need for immediate capture against the risks to motorists, pedestrians and officers."

Fielder says she wants to ensure the city and police department are doing all they can to avoid such incidents from happening in the future.

KTVU has reached out the police department about the Letter of Inquiry, but has not yet heard back.