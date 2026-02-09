49ers' Keion White shot, injured outside San Francisco nightclub

article

A defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers was shot and injured early Monday morning, authorities and the team confirmed.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. Monday morning along the 1700 block of Mission Street in San Francisco. The 49ers identified the victim as Keoin White. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

49ers statement

The team released the following statement on Monday.

"Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate."

Verbal altercation before shooting

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between two groups outside a business.

Mayor reacts

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie spoke out about the shooting. On social media, Lurie posted the following:

"Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I’m hoping Keion recovers quickly. I’ve spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership—we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe."

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and ask anyone with information contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.