Mistah F.A.B. and sister give turkeys away in Oakland

Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. and his sister kicked off their 17th annual turkey giveaway in Oakland on Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year, the hope is to donate 500 turkeys along with coats, socks and covers. But way back when, Mistah F.A.B., aka Stanley Cox, started off with 20 birds.

"But just consistency and the help of the community has been amazing, galvanizing," he said. "Understanding that the village is more powerful when we come together. "

The rapper downplayed his role. He said he is humbled by the community outpouring of donations.

But mostly, he credited his mother, a "superwoman" who "would give her life to a complete stranger" as his source of inspiration.

"I would never want to take credit because without the love of the community and to give back the organizing from fellow community members, none of this would be possible, man."

Turkeys will be given away at noon at the Northside Supermarket at 4504 Market Street in Oakland.