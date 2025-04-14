Jury deadlocked in sex crime trial for FCI Dublin officer 'Dirty Dick'

article

A federal judge in Oakland on Monday declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in the case of a former FCI Dublin prison guard charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse.

During the federal trial for Darrell Wayne Smith, nicknamed "Dirty Dick," testimony from multiple women revealed that he peeled back shower curtains to masturbate at the prison, spanked them in their cells and withheld their mail if they wouldn't flash their breasts or have sexual encounters with him.

Smith is the last of eight officers charged with sex crimes at FCI Dublin to either plead guilty or go to trial.

Federal prosecutors charged Smith in a 15-count indictment – the most counts of the seven other correctional officers.

The exact charges are abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a ward, aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of rights under color of law.

As of Monday evening, it was not clear whether U.S. attorneys will retry the case against Smith. KTVU reached out to attorneys, but has not heard back.

Testimony from a dozen women revealed how Smith, who often came to work dressed as a cowboy, would sexually abuse them and "walk around, like he owned that place."

The jury of 10 men and two women began deliberating on April 7.

Smith had maintained his innocence during the trial, which began on March 17.

And his defense team told the jury that the women who testified against Smith shouldn't be believed because they were convicted felons and there was no physical evidence to support their allegations – the same tactic employed by former Warden Ray Garcia, who was also found guilty in December 2022 and sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Unlike the warden, Smith did not take the stand to testify.

One of Smith's victims, Cassandra, spoke at a small rally in front of the federal courthouse as the jury was in its second day of deliberations.

Cassandra said it felt "empowering" to look Smith in the eye for the first time since being released from prison.

"At first, I thought like I wasn't going to look at him, or I was going to be afraid," she said. "But then, once the opportunity was there, it felt very empowering. I definitely locked eyes with him a couple of times and I just, it felt good, honestly."

She testified in graphic detail about how she had to endure Smith's "horrific and disgusting abuse" from 2019 to her release in March 2021.

One of those examples, she described, was how he would follow her to her cell after a shower and watch her put on lotion or get undressed before asking for oral sex.

When she initially rejected him, she said, Smith got vindictive and angry.

She said she didn't want to jeopardize her release from prison and reluctantly gave in.

She also testified how he would touch himself in front of her and ultimately raped her for the first time in 2020.

"I remember it hurting and wanting him to stop," she testified. "I felt shame wash over me."

As for the defense strategy of calling women like her liars and convicted felons?

"I found it tacky and bully-ish," Cassandra said outside court.

And she said it would be nice if Smith ended up addressing the women, even apologizing to them, at some point.

"I think that it would offer some closure for sure," she said. "Like, we've all been made out to be liars and all kinds of other things. It would be a piece of closure to finally have him be held accountable and say the truth and admit that we just exposed the truth. You know, that we're not liars and everything."

FCI Dublin is now empty.

The Bureau of Prisons shut down the all-women's prison in April 2024, after the then-director said she couldn't fix the problems or the culture there.