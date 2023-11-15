MLB owners set to vote on A's relocation

Major League Baseball owners are set to vote on Thursday on the proposed relocation of the Oakland A's to Las Vegas.

The owners will vote at the end of their league-wide meeting in Arlington, Texas.

Any recommendation would need at least 75% approval, which would be 23 owners voting in favor.

The last team that relocated was in 2005, when the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington D.C. to become the Nationals.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, who is in Arlington for the meeting, tells us the MLB commissioner will hold a news conference Thursday morning.